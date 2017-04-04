UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TEL AVIV, April 4 (Reuters) -
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Tuesday it acquired French flavours company Rene Laurent for $21.3 million.
* The deal was financed through bank debt.
* Founded in 1885, Rene Laurent had sales of $13.2 million in the 12 months ending in March 2017 and employs 100 people.
* Rene Laurent has two production sites and an R&D centre near Cannes plus a production site near Casablanca. The company has a broad customer base in Europe, mainly in France, as well as in French-speaking countries in Africa and in Asia.
* This is Frutarom's second acquisition this year following the purchase of South Africa's Unique Flavors. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources