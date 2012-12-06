* Strategies to boost investment should focus on farmer-FAO
* Producer cooperatives, stronger property rights can help
ROME Dec 6 Investment in agriculture must
increase substantially to reduce hunger in a world struggling
with high and volatile food prices, the United Nations food
agency said in a report on Thursday.
About 870 million people, or one in eight of the world's
population are chronically undernourished, the U.N. said this
year. Eradicating extreme hunger is among the U.N. Millennium
Development Goals, or MDGs, to tackle global poverty.
Governments can spur farmer investments by ensuring property
rights are respected, improving rural infrastructure and
encouraging the formation of producer cooperatives, the
Rome-based Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) said.
"Farmers must be central to any strategy for increasing
investment in the sector," FAO said, adding on-farm investment,
or spending by farmers, is more than three times as large as all
other sources of investment combined, including foreign and
government contributions.
In The State of Food and Agriculture 2012 report, FAO warned
levels of private and public investment per worker in
agriculture are stagnant or falling in regions where rural
poverty and hunger are most severe.
Poor governance, high levels of corruption and high taxation
of agriculture are among the many hurdles that reduce incentives
for farmers to invest in the sector.
FAO also said that large scale investments offer
opportunities for employment and technology transfer but
governments and companies must ensure local people benefit and
that land transfers are conducted in a transparent and fair way.
UN-backed global guidelines on responsible land use won
international consensus this year after three years of debates,
stepping up efforts to regulate land-grabbing by large foreign
investors in Africa and Asia and boost food security.
The guidelines include promoting equal rights for women in
securing title to land, creating transparent record-keeping
systems accessible to the rural poor and protecting traditional
land rights.
Aid groups including Oxfam have warned that high food
prices, bolstered by severe droughts in the United States and
Black Sea food basket regions this year, could reverse progress
in reducing hunger over the past two decades.
