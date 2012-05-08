By Richard Leong
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 7 Swiss-born Daniel Humm won the
top U.S. chef prize on Monday, with the group that hands out the
most prestigious U.S. culinary awards celebrating its 25th
anniversary as interests in food and cooking scale fresh heights
around the world.
Humm is among the youngest winners of the James Beard
Foundation's outstanding U.S. chef award. Critics on both sides
of the Atlantic have regarded Humm as one of the brightest
up-and-coming culinary talents.
His New York City restaurant Eleven Madison Park, where Humm
became executive chef in 2006, won the foundation's best
restaurant award just a year ago. Since then, the eatery has
racked up other top awards for its innovative menu and superb
service.
"Daniel Humm's architect dad, who wanted him to follow in
his footsteps, must be so proud and glad he decided to bring his
creativity to a chef's table rather than a drafting table," said
Susan Ungaro, president of the James Beard Foundation about the
prize-winning chef.
"We couldn't be happier that he is adding James Beard
'Outstanding Chef' Award to his mantle of prestigious awards."
Last month, the Michelin three-star restaurant was ranked
the world's 10th best in the S. Pellegrino and Acqua Panna
World's 50 Best Restaurants survey.
Humm defeated David Chang of New York's Momofuku Ssam Bar,
Gary Danko of Restaurant Gary Danko in San Francisco, Paul Kahan
of Blackbird in Chicago, Donald Link of Herbsaint in New Orleans
and Nancy Silverton of Pizzeria Mozza in Los Angeles.
Boulevard in San Francisco, known for its high-end American
cuisine, was crowned outstanding U.S. restaurant, while Next in
Chicago with its changing, experimental menu was awarded best
new restaurant.
The "Rising Star" honor for chefs under 30 went to Christina
Tosi of Momofuku Milk Bar in New York.
Another female chef, Mindy Segal of Mindy's HotChocolate in
Chicago, nabbed the honor of the top U.S. pastry chef.
Last Friday, the foundation named "Modernist Cuisine" by
Nathan Myhrvold with Chris Young and Maxime Bilet -- a
six-volume, 2,400-page series on the cutting-edge cooking
techniques -- the year's best cookbook.
TWENTY-FIVE YEAR ANNIVERSARY
The group, whose name is a tribute to American food writer
James Beard, was founded in 1986 with the goal to recognize and
preserve American food history and traditions.
In addition to its awards, the foundation marked its 25-year
anniversary with "Best of the Best," which launched on Monday.
The book's author Kit Wohl profiled nearly all the chefs that
won the foundation's annual best chef award.
"They are all still very celebrated, well-known chefs and
are still accomplishing great things," said Ungaro.
Many of the chefs are seen regularly on television. Several
of them including Wolfgang Puck -- the only one who has won the
foundation's best chef award twice -- operate restaurants around
the world.
"They are all imaginative, forward-thinking perfectionists.
They are the hallmarks of these best-of-the-best chefs," Ungaro
said.
Recent winners include Grant Achatz and Jose Andres, who are
known for their molecular gastronomic techniques.
Dan Barber, who won the top chef prize in 2009, said the
role of chefs has grown beyond the kitchen. They have become
active participants in the discussion about healthful eating by
connecting it with wholesome, flavorful food.
"Chefs could really shine a light on it(healthful eating)in
the context of delight and pleasure," Barber said. "That's a
very inspiring message in the long term. This is only the
beginning. We have a very delicious future."
(Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by Elaine Lies)