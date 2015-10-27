Oct 27 Michelin handed out its coveted stars to 22 Chicago area restaurants in its latest guide on the city's dining scene, which will be released on Wednesday. The 22 restaurants are two fewer than in the previous Chicago edition.

Despite the drop due partly to closures, Chicago remains a vibrant U.S. dining destination with local chefs experimenting with ingredients and techniques, Michael Ellis, the international director of Michelin Guides, said on Tuesday.

"Chicago continues to develop its personality. It tends to have a less formal approach with a no-holds-barred attitude among the chefs," Ellis told Reuters.

Michelin rates restaurants in 25 countries and its stars are an internationally recognized sign of quality.

Alinea and Grace earned three stars, Michelin's highest accolade, for their "exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey."

Arcadia moved up to the two-star category for its "excellent cuisine, worth a detour," joining 42 Grams and Sixteen.

Ellis praised Arcadia's chef, Ryan McCaskey, for his "cuisine with a unique perspective and superb ingredients."

L20, which earned two stars last year, shut earlier this year.

Seventeen Chicago restaurants earned one star, ranked as being very good in their category, down from 19 a year ago.

Two restaurants that achieved a star for the first time were Dusek's, a "highly-creative" gastropub, and Parachute which features an "eclectic and original" combination of Korean and other Asian ingredients.

Moto retained its one-star rating with its new head chef Chris Anderson, who had worked at L20 and Alinea. Moto's founder, Homaro Cantu, who was known for his science-driven cooking, committed suicide in April. (Reporting by Richard Leong in New York; Editing by Jill Serjeant and Matthew Lewis)