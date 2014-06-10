(repeats item due to holiday in Europe on Monday)
* Premium chocolate is CEO's "small intimate frustration"
* Analysts expect a move in coming quarters
* Luxury chocolate is small and fragmented
By Silke Koltrowitz and Martinne Geller
ZURICH/LONDON, June 8 Nestle's chief
executive, who oversees a sprawling empire stretching from baby
food to wrinkle treatment, admits to finding one of its oldest
businesses, chocolate, a source of frustration.
Nestle is one of many consumer goods companies trying to tap
interest in high-end, natural, artisan, exclusive or organic
goods to augment packaged food sales that have been sluggish in
Europe and North America since the global recession.
Its Nespresso brand enjoys a comfortable position at the
high end of the coffee market, helped by exclusive distribution,
break-through technology and ads with George Clooney. But the
company has not done the same in chocolate.
"Premium chocolate is my small intimate frustration," Chief
Executive Paul Bulcke told investors at a conference in Boston
on June 4 where he also discussed the company's shrinking
appetite for underperforming brands.
His revelation prompted renewed speculation the company,
known for mass-market chocolate, may seek to buy its way into a
bigger role in the premium sector, particularly in the United
States. A Nestle spokesman declined to comment on any plans.
"I think there will be some sort of premium chocolate
initiative on a global basis for the company over coming months
and quarters," said Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Jon Cox. "And to be
honest, about time too."
Nestle sold about 7.5 billion Swiss francs ($8.39 billion)
of chocolate in 2013, accounting for about 8 percent of group
sales. Its confectionery business is No. 3 behind Mondelez
International and Mars in a global market with more
than $196 billion in retail sales, according to Euromonitor
International.
Over the last seven years, Nestle's confectionery business
has grown at an average rate of 5.7 percent, below the group
average of 6.3 percent, according to Vontobel analysts.
Gourmet chocolate, often made with higher cacao content and
exotic flavours such as chilli or ginger, is still a small part
of the market and boasts a range of independent players such as
La Maison du Chocolat and Vosges.
But multinationals are increasingly present. Mondelez owns
Green & Black's, Korea's Lotte owns Belgium's
Guylian, Mars owns Pure Dark and Hershey Co owns
Scharffen Berger.
Nestle also sells premium brands -- Switzerland's Cailler
and Italy's Baci Perugina -- but the vast majority of sales come
from mainstream brands such as Kit Kat, Aero, Crunch and
Butterfinger.
"We're trying to answer that. It's going to be a long-term
journey but we do have the quality in chocolate, we do have the
knowledge, we do have the 'metier'. We just have to do it,"
Bulcke said, noting that part of the problem was the company's
decentralized structure.
"Super-premium luxury chocolate brands should be monolithic
worldwide, like Nespresso is. That goes against the DNA of our
organisation, so we're going to have to find ways to go around
that," he said.
TO BUILD OR BUY
The easiest way for Nestle to move upmarket in chocolate
would be an acquisition, and rumours of its interest in
Switzerland's Lindt & Spruengli and Italy's Ferrero
have recurred over the years.
"What's interesting about both Lindt and Ferrero is both of
those companies would fit beautifully into any of the other four
big players," said Andrew Cosgrove, lead analyst at EY's global
consumer products practice, referring to Mondelez, Mars, Nestle
and Hershey. "But neither asset looks affordable or available in
the short term."
Any buyer of Lindt, the maker of Lindor and Ghirardelli
chocolates, would have to offer a hefty premium to its current
market value of $12.8 billion, paying for the luxury positioning
that lets Lindt generate high single-digit sales growth in
developed markets, where mainstream peers see flat or low
single-digit increases.
In October, Italian media said Nestle had offered to buy
Ferrero, the family-controlled maker of Kinder chocolate, which
bankers value at more than 10 billion euros ($13.5 billion).
Ferrero denied the report.
Yet Bulcke's comments this week led some analysts to believe
that acquisitions may be back on the agenda.
"Management appeared to acknowledge that an acquisition may
eventually be needed in order for them to achieve scale and
relevance (in the U.S. confectionery market)," Jefferies wrote
in a note. Nestle remains open to bolt-on acquisitions,
announcing a $1.4 billion deal last month to expand in
injectible wrinkle treatments.
Other targets in chocolate could possibly include Godiva,
though its owner, Turkish conglomerate Yildiz Holdings, in
October sold a 20 percent stake of its food business Ulker
Biskuvi.
Meanwhile Russell Stover, known for its boxed chocolates, is
reportedly running a takeover auction that reports say has
attracted interest from suitors including Hershey, Yildiz and
private equity firms.
Hershey Chief Executive John P Bilbrey recognises the growth
of the premium segment but explained in a February interview
that mass brands still account for 85 percent of all chocolate
sold, with the remainder evenly split between "super-premium"
and "mass-premium" brands, which people trade up to in good
economic times and down from in tough times.
"People ask me all the time 'what are you doing in premium,
what are you doing in premium?'," Bilbrey said. "And I always
reorient them. I say: 'I'm growing well in the biggest part of
the market'."
($1 = 0.8951 Swiss Francs)
