MILAN, July 6 The United Nations' food standards body, the Codex Alimentarius Commission, has agreed on an acceptable level for veterinary drug ractopamine in pig and cattle tissues, the UN's Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) said on Friday.

Ractopamine, a growth promoter which also keeps pigs lean, has been a thorny issue in the trade of meat between the United States and China, where the drug is banned..

"The decision was made after a rigorous process of scientific assessment to ascertain that the proposed levels of residues have no impact on human health," the FAO said in a statement.

The ractopamine limits are set at 10 micrograms per kg of pig or cattle muscle, 40 micrograms per kg in the animals' livers and 90 micrograms per kg in their kidneys, it said.

The Codex Alimentarius Commission, a joint programme of the FAO and the World Health Organisation (WHO), sets international food safety and quality standards to promote safer and more nutritious food for consumers worldwide.

Its standards serve in many cases as a basis for national legislation and provide the food safety benchmarks for international food trade.