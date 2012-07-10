By Carey Gillam
| July 10
July 10 People in the United States and other
advanced nations consume an average of 1,200 calories per day
more than those in low-income countries, but even in these
wealthy nations food supplies lack enough micro-nutrients,
according to a report issued on Tuesday.
The "Global Food Security Index" found that the United
States, Denmark, Norway and France led the world in food
security thanks to ample supplies, high incomes, low costs for
food relative to other expenditure and significant research and
development concentrated on food production.
The least secure nations were largely found in sub-Saharan
Africa, including Ethiopia, Rwanda, Nigeria and Mozambique.
The index is aimed at ranking and measuring food security in
105 countries by looking at such things as food affordability,
availability, nutritional quality and safety.
DuPont, a developer of genetically altered crops,
commissioned the Global Food Security Index as a means of
identifying areas where reforms were most urgently needed.
"We've always known that what gets measured, gets done,"
DuPont CEO Ellen Kullman said in a statement.
The United Nations has said that by 2030, the world will
need at least 50 percent more food to feed a growing population.
Africa has long been an area of concern. In May, the Obama
administration said the United States and other members of the
G8 group of industrialised countries were working with African
leaders to increase agricultural investment and enhance
productivity.
The food security index commissioned by DuPont was launched
by the Economist Intelligence Unit, an advisory and forecasting
research firm.
Among its findings: While the average individual needs 2,300
calories per day to live a healthy and active life, in wealthy
nations there is enough food for each person to eat 1,100
calories above that benchmark. In low-income countries, national
food supplies fall, on average, 100 calories short.
The index - foodsecurityindex.eiu.com/ - also
indicated that China experienced the least volatility of
agricultural production during the last 20 years.
Kullman said the index should promote collaboration to help
feed the growing population.
"To ensure that efforts are laser-focused to deliver real
solutions, we needed a tool to inform decision making and
facilitate a common language," she said.
(Reporting By Carey Gillam; Editing by Ron Popeski)