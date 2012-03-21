* Fresh blow to use of the ground beef product
By Ian Simpson
WASHINGTON, March 21 Two of the biggest U.S.
supermarket operators, Safeway Inc and Supervalu Inc, will stop
buying the ammonia-treated beef product critics call "pink
slime" because of customer concerns, the companies said on
Wednesday.
The halt by the No. 2 and No. 3 supermarket chains is a
fresh blow to use of the ground beef product, also known as lean
finely textured beef, which has drawn criticism from food
activists.
Although the Department of Agriculture (USDA) and industry
experts said the meat was safe, "recent news stories have caused
considerable consumer concern about this product," Safeway
said in a statement.
"Safeway will no longer purchase ground beef containing lean
finely textured beef."
Michael Siemienas, a Supervalu spokesman, said the
company would no longer buy fresh ground beef with the product
for its grocery stores, which include Albertsons and Cub Foods.
Siemienas and Safeway spokeswoman Teena Massingill said the
product would not be removed from stores.
Lean finely textured beef triggered a public outcry this
month when the Internet news source The Daily reported that 7
million pounds of lean finely textured beef would appear in
school lunches this spring.
After a furor over the report, the USDA said last week it
was allowing school districts to opt out of using the product
starting next school year.
McDonald's Corp stopped putting the USDA-approved
ammonia-treated meat into its hamburgers in August after
activists including celebrity chef Jamie Oliver drew attention
to it.
A PUFF OF AMMONIA
Lean finely textured beef is made from beef trimmings, the
pieces of meat that result when carcasses are shaped into
steaks, roasts and other cuts.
The trimmings are heated to soften fat and then spun in a
centrifuge to separate the meat. A puff of ammonium hydroxide,
an ammonia and water mix, is used to kill bacteria.
The product is at least 95 percent lean and about 800
million pounds of it is made every year, according to the
American Meat Institute, an industry group. The top producer is
South Dakota's Beef Products Inc.
Linda Golodner, a former president of the National Consumers
League, called the debate over lean finely textured beef
unfortunate because the product had helped cut the potential for
food-borne illnesses.
"This is one product that actually prevented a lot of
outbreaks of e. Coli and other pathogens because it's safe," she
said.
Elisabeth Hagen, the USDA's undersecretary for food safety,
said in an interview with Food Safety News that consumers were
troubled about "the idea of this product."
"They didn't know that this was going into their food
before. I think it would be more productive to be able to
educate people about this," she said. A spokesman confirmed her
remarks.
Among other retailers, Wal-Mart Stores Inc said in a
statement its Walmart and Sam's Club units would start to offer
fresh ground beef that did not contain lean finely textured
beef.
The Kroger Co, the biggest U.S. supermarket chain,
said it carried ground beef with and without lean finely
textured beef.
(Reporting By Ian Simpson; Editing by Greg McCune and Xavier
Briand)