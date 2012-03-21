WASHINGTON, March 21 Supervalu Inc, the No. 3 U.S. supermarket chain, will stop buying ground beef containing finely textured beef for its traditional retail stores, the company said on Wednesday.

The move came after supermarket company Safeway Inc. said it was halting purchases of the product because of widespread customer concern.

The product has been dubbed "pink slime" by food activists, including celebrity chef Jamie Oliver.

"Effective today, Supervalu has made the decision to no longer purchase fresh ground beef containing finely textured beef for any of our traditional retail stores," Supervalu said in an emailed statement. (Reporting By Ian Simpson)