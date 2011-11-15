Nov 15 Sara Lee Corp SLE.N and Campbell Soup
Co (CPB.N) raised their prices more than some food industry
peers, a move that reduced their customers' satisfaction and
put them at the bottom of an industry ranking, according to an
index released on Tuesday.
Sara Lee and Campbell both scored 4 percent lower in the
most recent American Customer Satisfaction Index, which is
derived from data gathered from interviews with thousands of
people on the quality of various products and services.
"What Campbell and Sara Lee have in common is that they
both increased price. We don't see any difference in customer
ratings of quality or anything else," said Claes Fornell,
founder of the index and a business professor at the University
of Michigan.
"Prices are a funny variable. If you increase price, you
risk customer dissatisfaction," Fornell said. "But if you lower
price, you don't have the corresponding increase in consumer
satisfaction. You have to be very, very careful here."
By contrast, the customer satisfaction score for H.J. Heinz
Co HNZ.N increased 1 percent, making the owner of Heinz
ketchup the highest-scoring company among more than 225 in 47
industries covered by the index.
"There's a fair degree of self-selection ... These products
are not difficult to get rid of, in the sense that if you don't
like the product you can go buy somebody else's," Fornell said
about Heinz products including ketchup.
"Also, there's the fact that there's not much service
involved in consuming these products. When you have service, it
also breaks down."
Overall, the index -- which also measures companies that
make pet food, apparel and athletic shoes -- was unchanged from
the prior quarter.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller, editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)