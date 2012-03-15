WASHINGTON, March 15 School districts will be able to opt out of ammonia-treated beef filler that detractors have dubbed "pink slime," the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Thursday.

The filler triggered a public outcry last week when the Internet news source The Daily reported that 7 million pounds (3.2 million kg) of the product would appear in school lunches this spring.

The USDA is responding to calls from school districts to be given more choices in purchases of ground beef products, it said in a statement.

"Due to customer demand, the department will be adjusting procurement specifications for the next school year so schools can have additional options in procuring ground beef product," the USDA said.

The department said it only bought products for the program that were safe, nutritious and affordable, including those containing the filler, also known as "lean finely textured beef."

The USDA, schools and school districts plan to buy the treated meat from South Dakota's Beef Products Inc.

The BPI product makes up about 6.5 percent of the 112 million pounds (51 million kg) of ground beef that has been contracted for the National School Lunch Program, the USDA has said.

The department oversees the program, which buys about 20 percent of products served in U.S. schools. The rest is bought directly by schools or school districts.

Fast-food chain McDonald's stopped putting the USDA-approved ammonia-treated meat into its hamburgers in August after a number of food activists, including celebrity chef Jamie Oliver, drew attention to the additive.

Senator Sherrod Brown, an Ohio Republican, praised the USDA's move in a statement but called for more details on food labels about the beef product.

(Reporting By Ian Simpson; Editing by Paul Thomasch)