By Svetlana Kovalyova
BRA, Italy, Sept 23 Taking cows to pastures
high in the Italian Alps and then making cheese by hand in a
nearby tent while the milk is still warm may all seem a bit too
much like unnecessary drudgery in an age of high-tech
agriculture.
But for a group of 14 makers of the rich Italian cheese
Bitto Storico it is worth all the effort to preserve a dairy
tradition which goes back to the 15th century.
Tribal herdsmen in a remote corner of western Kenya are a
world apart from cheesemakers in wealthy northern Italy, but
they also cling to a centuries-old dairy process for making ash
yoghurt to protect local traditions and the environment.
What the two groups and other farmers and supporters in 150
countries around the world have in common is that their efforts
to preserve traditional food, support sustainable farming and
promote a measured pace of life are part of the growing Slow
Food movement.
Born in the small, northern Italian town of Bra in 1986 as a
reaction to the global influence of fast food and the
ever-frenetic pace of modern life, the Slow Food movement
organises fairs and runs projects from the Alps to east Africa
promoting local food traditions, defending biodiversity and
connecting producers with consumers.
Consortium for the Protection of Bitto Storico Chairman
Paolo Ciapparelli said at a cheese fair in Bra organised by Slow
Food that the methods and traditions of making the cheese had to
be saved from dying out.
"It is very hard work ... But when you taste Bitto you taste
history," said the 60-year-old Ciapparelli, whose face lights up
when he talks about his passion for the cheese. "We wanted to
defend the production which was on the edge of disappearing."
The tradition of Bitto cheeses is firmly rooted in the life
of small mountain communities in the northern Italian region of
Lombardy close to the border with Switzerland.
The cheese is still made according to a centuries-old
process, without any artificial fermentation agents or
preservatives. Cows are not given any industrial feed but are
taken to graze on the Alpine pastures some 2,000 metres (yards)
up in the mountains.
More than just a gourmet treat, the cheese plays a vital
part in preserving the delicate environment of the remote
mountain valleys where it is made.
When farmers stop making their traditional dairy products, a
domino effect follows. Local animal breeds whose milk is used to
make cheese risk dying out and small villages are deserted as
people move out to seek other jobs, the fair organisers said.
"Cheese is the last link in the long chain which includes
various elements -- microeconomy, biodiversity and also cultural
heritage," said Serena Milano, secretary of the Slow Food
Foundation for Biodiversity which helps small-scale farmers
around the world to protect and improve their products.
"To save a cheese for us is like saving a fresco," Milano
said.
ASH YOGHURT
For farmers in four small villages in the West Pokot
district of western Kenya, making the so-called ash yoghurt is
also a means of survival on the dry land where they herd cows,
goats and sheep.
Nomads in the area have been making ash yoghurt for at least
a couple of centuries, adding ash to the dairy product to keep
it fresh in the heat, Peter Namianya, coordinator of a Slow Food
project aimed at protecting the product, told Reuters.
Yoghurt is still a basic food for local people but as nomads
have settled down and pasture land has gradually been given over
to tea and coffee plantations, the ash yoghurt tradition has
come close to death, threatening the livelihoods of local
farmers, he said.
Competition from cheap supermarket dairy products has also
dealt local farmers a heavy blow making them cut prices to win
over consumers. Only a few families still make ash yoghurt for
their own use and for sale to neighbours or occasionally on
local markets, he said.
The Slow Food project aims to help the farmers improve the
quality of yoghurt, draw production rules and spread a word
about this unique product around Kenya and across the borders.
DROP IN THE OCEAN
With their small and elaborate manual production, both
Kenyan herdsmen and Italian farmers are bucking the global trend
for the kind of intensive agricultural production considered
necessary to feed the world's growing population.
Global food output must double from 2005-2007 levels in
developing countries and rise 70 percent in developed nations to
feed a world population expected to reach 9 billion in 2050, up
from 6.7 billion now, according to United Nations' estimates.
Neither Italian Bitto makers nor Kenyan ash yoghurt
producers imagine their products will feed the world's hungry.
But they are betting on winning consumers with their unique,
100-percent natural products.
The livelihood of about 30 Kenyan farmers united by the Slow
Food's project would get a boost if sales of the creamy, sweet
and sour ash yoghurt with its characteristic greyish colour
expands into local restaurants as planned, Namianya said.
Makers of Bitto Storico deliberately limit the output of
their 12-13 kg rounds of cheese to about 3,000 a year to ensure
top quality and high prices.
"Our strength is purity of the product ... It's a cheese to
give as a gift, like a fine wine," Ciapparelli said.
($1 = 0.730 Euros)
(Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova, editing by Paul Casciato)