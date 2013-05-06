May 6 Downtime maintenance schedules for selected U.S. soybean
processing plants, according to processors, cash traders and brokers contacted
by Reuters.
* = Indicates downtime confirmed by the company.
+ = Indicates a plant may be closed or operating at reduced capacity due to
poor crushing margins or slow sales.
Soybean crushings provided by the National Oilseed Processors Association
(NOPA) based on member data. Not all plants listed are members of NOPA. States
listed may not exactly correlate with NOPA regions.
Best efforts are made to confirm with plant owners the downtime information
provided by market sources.
COMPANY LOCATION DOWNTIME NOPA CRUSHINGS (1,000 bu)
==============================================================================
NOPA region: Illinois
Mar'13 Feb'13 Mar'12
16,014 17,629 18,031
Plants in Illinois
ADM Decatur, IL (East) n/a
Decatur, IL (West) n/a
Galesburg n/a
Quincy n/a
Bunge Cairo March 21-31; two weeks in May
Cargill Bloomington n/a
Incobrasa Gilman March 18-22
Solae Company Gibson City Three weeks in April
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NOPA region: Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan
Mar'13 Feb'13 Mar'12
29,771 29,828 32,133
Plants in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio
and Michigan
ADM Fostoria, OH Last week of May, a week in late June
Frankfort, IN May 13-20
Bunge Bellevue, OH May 8-26
Decatur, IN n/a
Delphos, OH n/a
Morristown, IN Down to one of two extractors as of April 1
Cargill *Lafayette, IN Idling in mid-May
Sidney, OH April 19 to May 8
CGB *Mt. Vernon, IN Last half of May
Louis Dreyfus Claypool, IN April 15-19
Zeeland Soya Zeeland, MI April 21-25
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NOPA Region: Southeast
Mar'13 Feb'13 Mar'12
19,203 18,949 17,672
Plants in North Carolina, South
Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, Maryland
ADM Kershaw, SC Five days in September
Valdosta, GA Two weeks in September
Bunge Decatur, AL First half of August
Cargill Fayetteville, NC n/a
Gainesville, GA n/a
Raleigh, NC n/a
Carolina Soya Estill, SC n/a
Owensboro Grain Owensboro, KY n/a
Perdue Farms Salisbury, MD n/a
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NOPA region: Southwest
Mar'13 Feb'13 Mar'12
25,275 25,842 26,882
Plants in Nebraska, Missouri,
Kansas, Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana
ADM Fremont, NE 10 days in August
Lincoln, NE June 3-10
Deerfield, MO Seven days in September
Mexico, MO n/a
Clarksdale, MS n/a
Helena, AR n/a
Little Rock, AR n/a
AGP Hastings, NE n/a
St. Joseph, MO May 2-23
Bunge *Emporia, KS May 1 until autumn harvest
Destrehan, LA n/a
Cargill Kansas City, MO n/a
Wichita, KS n/a
Grain Sts. Soya West Point, NE n/a
Riceland Stuttgart, AR n/a
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NOPA region: Iowa
Mar'13 Feb'13 Mar'12
34,085 31,618 31,415
Plants in Iowa
ADM Des Moines n/a
AGP Eagle Grove July 8 to Sept 25
Emmetsburg May 2-9
Manning May 24-31
Mason City April 21 to May 2
Sergeant Bluff May 13-29
Sheldon n/a
Bunge Council Bluffs Two weeks in July
Cargill Cedar Rapids East: May 10-23
West: April 27 to May 4
Iowa Falls April 12-29
Sioux City n/a
Creston Creston n/a
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NOPA region: Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota
Mar'13 Feb'13 Mar'12
12,731 12,457 14,402
Plants in Minnesota, North
Dakota, South Dakota
ADM Enderlin, ND n/a
Mankato, MN May 3-12
AGP Dawson, MN April 15-19
CHS Mankato, MN April 21-26
Fairmont, MN May 5-10
Minn. Soybean Brewster, MN April 26 to May 10
S.D. Soybean Volga, SD n/a
==============================================================================
TOTAL U.S.:
Mar'13 Feb'13 Mar'12
137,080 136,322 140,534
Note: n/a = not available.
LINKS:
* CBOT soymeal futures prices
* NOPA monthly U.S. soy crush
* U.S. Census oil seed crush