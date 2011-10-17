* Discussion delayed until early 2012
* Rules on large farmland investment still sticking point
* Economic uncertainty fuels interest in land assets
By Catherine Hornby
ROME, Oct 17 A U.N. intergovernmental body on
food security has failed to adopt international guidelines on
land governance, delaying efforts to regulate so-called
land-grabbing as investors race to snap up agricultural land.
A voluntary code of conduct has been in the works since
2008, driven by concerns that countries such as China and Gulf
Arab states are buying swathes of land in Africa and Asia to
secure their own food supplies, often at the expense of local
people.
Olivier De Schutter, the U.N.'s special rapporteur on the
right to food, said three quarters of the guidelines had been
agreed upon in a meeting last week but that rules on large-scale
investment in farmland remained a sticking point.
"The negotiations have not been finalised, but are on a good
track," De Schutter said in an interview at the Food and
Agriculture Organisation (FAO) in Rome on Monday. "But it's much
better to have extremely detailed and ambitious guidelines even
if it takes time".
He said the U.N. Committee on Food Security (CFS) would meet
again at the start of 2012, when its members hoped to reach a
final draft agreement, and that the guidelines would probably be
ratified in about a year from now. They had originally aimed to
agree on a final draft last week.
The guidelines will form the basis for the first of seven
principles for "responsible agricultural investment," drawn up
by the World Bank and other U.N. agencies but yet to be adopted
internationally.
The first of those principles will relate to the recognition
and respect for existing land rights. Further principles say
investment should not jeopardise food security and that all
those materially affected should be consulted.
A spike in food prices to record levels in 2007-08 sparked a
wave of land deals as food-importing countries and major
agricultural businesses sought to increase their supplies and
protect themselves from price volatility.
VIOLATING RIGHTS
Investors are now scrambling to snap up assets before the
sector becomes more regulated, while uncertainty in financial
markets makes land an increasingly attractive investment, De
Schutter said.
"Not just the stock markets but also the bond markets are
less and less reliable and predictable, and less promising for
investors, so they are more interested than ever in land," he
said.
"There is now a race between investors coming into countries
and the international community wanting to regulate this process
in order to avoid it having fearsome consequences," he said.
Oxfam says land grabs often violate human rights,
particularly the equal rights of women, flout the principle of
free and informed consent of affected land users such as
indigenous people and ignore environmental concerns.
Countries who want to attract investment are currently
competing with each other to provide buyers with the best deal,
such as a low price for land, low taxes, and few demands for
employment creation and protection of the local food system, De
Schutter said.
Targeted African and Asian countries would benefit from a
common set of guidelines, which would increase their bargaining
position and make it easier for them to demand conditions to
protect vulnerable land-users, he said.
Paul Mathieu, an expert on land tenure at FAO, said even the
existence of dialogue between big investor countries, host
countries and civil society was a step forward, which would not
have been possible a decade ago.
"Land is a vital question for everybody at the government
and the household level. It has always been a sensitive
problem," he said. "The fact that so much time is being invested
in dialogue shows that countries want an agreement."
(editing by Jane Baird)