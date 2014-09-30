Sept 30 Cooking and provision website Food52
said on Tuesday it had raised $6 million in a new round of
funding lead by Alex Zubillaga of investment firm 14W.
Others participating include Food Network parent Scripps
Network Interactive, Walden Venture Capital, BDMI, Vocap
Investment Partners and various individuals.
The value of Food52 was not disclosed.
Food52 was founded in 2009 by former New York Times food
reporter Amanda Hesser and food writer Merrill Stubbs, who
bootstrapped the site with a book deal.
The company provides a community for cooks, including
recipes and tips, and also sells products like stoneware pie
plates and black truffle butter.
In a blog post, Hesser and Stubbs wrote that they planned to
use the financing to expand the business.
Food52 has raised $9 million in total.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)