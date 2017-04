Nov 20 Footwear retailer Foot Locker Inc reported a 3.6 percent rise in quarterly sales, helped by strong demand for its new basketball and running shoes.

The company's net income fell to $80 million, or 57 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 31 from $120 million, or 82 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.79 billion from $1.73 billion. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)