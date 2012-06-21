* Political instability forces rulers to pay premiums
* Traders undeterred by uncertainty
* Egyptian diesel purchases rising sharply - traders
By Jessica Donati and Humeyra Pamuk
LONDON/DUBAI June 21 Egypt's military rulers
have secured record supplies of fuel worth at least $1.2 billion
for the summer months, paying trading houses such as Vitol and
Glencore above market prices to satisfy demand as
political instability deepens.
Fuel shortages provoked public anger earlier this year. But
trying to avoid a repeat is proving costly as uncertainty about
Egypt's move to democracy has frightened off many traditional
suppliers, leaving trading houses as the dominant players.
"(The premium) is considerable - if the threat is real
enough ... maybe 25 percent," said one trader with a trading
house that supplies fuel to Egypt, adding that the final
contract details were still being settled.
Egypt is following a similar path to debt-stricken Greece,
which is surviving on oil supplies from the same traders who
take on the risk of dealing with countries in crisis or at war
in return for hefty price premiums.
In the past week, Egypt's generals have ordered the
dissolution of the Islamist-led parliament and effectively
curbed the powers of the next president as the country still
awaits results of the presidential run-off last Saturday and
Sunday.
In May, Egypt tendered to buy record volumes of diesel and
gasoline before the presidential elections, apparently wary
about the risk of renewed civil unrest after last year's
revolution.
Instability has also made it difficult for Egypt's fuel
suppliers to obtain letters of credit from major banks, which
led to queues of vessels being held up in Egyptian waters at the
start of June.
Delays, which incur demurrage fees of hundreds of thousands
of dollars, have become common and are further testing Egypt's
troubled financial system and threatening its faltering economy.
HEFTY PREMIUM
Diesel, or gasoil as it is called in the industry, is mainly
used to power heavy machinery, run agricultural and military
vehicles, and generate electricity, demand for which rises
steeply during the hot summer months.
Trading sources told Reuters that Egypt was negotiating with
traders on the final details of contracts to supply 36 cargoes
of diesel and 12 cargoes of gasoline over the next three months.
"In terms of cargo volumes, this year their requirements are
flying through the roof," said a London-based trader.
At market prices, the diesel cargoes would be worth over
$920 million and the gasoline another $330 million, but Egypt
has agreed to pay big premiums, traders said.
A typical diesel cargo of 30,000 tonnes is worth over $25
million at current prices and even a 5 percent premium would
mean a jump in the final bill of $1.25 million.
"It is all about risk versus reward, and clearly the reward
is outpacing all of the risks," said a Dubai-based trader.
He added that some oil majors could not participate in the
tenders because of a high level of risks and complications with
letters of credit from banks. "Big majors who need all the
paperwork are out, and trading houses are in," he said.
In the diesel tenders, Vitol and Glencore were expected to
win the lion's share of contracts, traders said.
Swiss-based Vitol has won a deal to supply Egypt with 12
cargoes of diesel to the port of Suez over the next three
months, while Glencore will be among the main suppliers of 24
diesel cargoes to the ports of Alexandria and El Dekhalia on the
Mediterranean.
French oil major Total's Geneva-based trading arm
and China's Petrochina were also said to have won shares of the
Mediterranean diesel supply contract.
In gasoline, Glencore, Total and trader BB Energy will
supply cargoes to Suez at premiums to regional quotes of around
$50-$60 a tonne, which would represent a 6-7 percent premium to
current market prices.
Total, BP and Socar will supply gasoline to
Alexandria at premiums of above $30 a tonne with one cargo
priced at a premium of $52 a tonne, traders said.
(Reporting by Jessica Donati and Humeyra Pamuk; additional
reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Dmitry Zhdannikov and David
Stamp)