US STOCKS-Futures flat as investors prepare for rate hike
March 13 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Monday as investors braced for an action-packed week headlined by an all-but-certain interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.
FOR WEEK, DOW UP 1 PCT, S&P 500 UP 1.2 PCT, NASDAQ UP 0.5 PCT
LONDON, March 13 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 9.66 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence)
* M&A boosts Amec Foster, Bovis Homes (Adds details, updates prices)