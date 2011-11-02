* U.S. president topples China's president from top spot
* Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg top executives
NEW YORK Nov 2 Barack Obama topped Forbes'
list of the world's most powerful people in 2011, as the U.S.
leader's clout rose after the deaths of al Qaeda leader Osama
bin Laden and Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi.
Obama bumped Chinese President Hu Jintao from the No. 1
spot on the magazine's annual rankings.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel remained the most powerful
woman at No. 4 on the list, as Europe's largest economy
continued to wield its influence over the troubled European
Union.
Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, who is running again
for president, was No. 2 and Hu came third as he gradually
manages the transition of power to others in China.
"The U.S. remains, indisputably, the most powerful nation
in the world, with the largest, most innovative economy and the
deadliest military," Forbes wrote.
Obama's approval ratings have fallen at home as he
struggles with stubbornly high unemployment and a tepid
economy, but his fortunes on the world stage have been quite
different.
Under orders from Obama, bin Laden, who helped orchestrate
the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States, was
tracked down in Pakistan and killed in May after 10 years in
hiding.
The United States joined the NATO-led intervention in
Libya, which began with air strikes in March and led eventually
to Gaddafi's death in October.
Microsoft (MSFT.O) co-founder Bill Gates at No. 5 was the
first corporate executive on the list, thanks to a malaria
vaccine backed by his charitable foundation that recently
passed a key clinical trial.
"Gates' goal is to eliminate infectious disease as a major
cause of death in his lifetime. He may succeed," Forbes wrote.
Mark Zuckerberg, the 27-year-old head of social networking
site Facebook, shot into ninth position from No. 40 in last
year's vote, sandwiched between U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke (No. 8), who overseas monetary policy for the
world's biggest economy, and British Prime Minister David
Cameron at No. 10.
"What the CIA failed to do in 60 years, Zuck (Zuckerberg)
has done in 7: knowing what 800 million people think, read and
listen to," Forbes wrote.
The king of the world's largest oil producer Saudi Arabia,
Abdullah bin Abdulaziz al Saud, came in at No. 6 and Pope
Benedict XVI was No. 7.
For a full list of the world's most powerful people go to
www.forbes.com/power.
