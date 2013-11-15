Nov 15 Forbes Media, which publishes the
well-known financial magazine, has hired Deutsche Bank to
explore a sale of the company, CEO Mike Perlis said in a memo to
employees on Friday.
"We're organizing a process to test the waters regarding a
sale of Forbes Media. We have hired Deutsche Bank to represent
us, and we expect interest from numerous suitors," Perlis said
in the memo, obtained by Reuters.
He said Forbes Media hired the bank after receiving
"serious" overtures to buy the company.
A representative for Deutsche Bank declined to comment.
Forbes is best known for its annual rankings of wealthy
individuals.