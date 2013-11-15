By Liana B. Baker
Nov 15 The Forbes family is exploring the sale
of its eponymous magazine title and Web publications, becoming
the latest prominent media family to bow to the realities of an
industry in turmoil.
While it follows signs of digital growth at Forbes Media,
best known for its rankings of wealthy individuals, a sale for
an estimated $400 million to $500 million still amounts to an
acknowledgement by its founding family that a traditional
publishing business is a tough one to turn around.
Chief Executive Mike Perlis, in a memo to employees on
Friday, said the company had hired Deutsche Bank to explore a
sale of the company founded by financial newspaper columnist
B.C. Forbes in 1917.
The move comes after years of changes for the privately
held, family-controlled company that has made a push to expand
its online presence and which, in 2006, sold a 45 percent stake
to Elevation Partners, the private equity firm that counts U2
singer Bono as a co-founder and managing director.
A source familiar with the matter said on Friday that Forbes
is hoping to fetch between $400 million and $500 million in a
potential sale. The proceeds would help repay a $264 million
investment Elevation Partners made in Forbes, which it expects
to be repaid in the next several years, according to a report in
the Wall Street Journal, citing anonymous sources. Elevation
valued its stake at about $30 million last year, the newspaper
said.
An outside spokesman for Elevation did not respond for a
request for comment.
The move follows the decision by the Graham family earlier
this year to sell the Washington Post to Amazon.com founder Jeff
Bezos, as well as the Bancroft family's sale of the Wall Street
Journal in 2007.
Magazines have also been struggling, with Newsweek recently
closing its print edition and Time Warner preparing to spin off
its Time Inc unit, which includes Time Magazine, Sports
Illustrated and People next year.
Perlis, the CEO, said an investment bank was hired after the
company received "serious" overtures and now "expects interest
from numerous suitors." A representative for Deutsche Bank
declined to comment.
Forbes's online presence might make it attractive as a
business brand at AOL or Yahoo, as opposed to a traditional
magazine publisher, said Peter Kreisky, a former senior adviser
to Time Inc and chairman of media strategy firm Kreisky Media.
FAMILY CHANGE
A Fortune magazine article in 2011 detailed the family's
financial struggles with the asset and said the company had
defaulted on some of its loans. In response to the magazine
article, Steve Forbes, who has campaigned unsuccessfully for the
Republican presidential nomination twice, sent a note to
employees in 2011 saying that "Forbes Media is profitable and in
full compliance with all bank loan covenants."
But there is no doubt the company's core business has
undergone upheaval as the traditional publishing industry has
contracted.
Forbes Media's U.S. advertising sales were $275 million last
year, down 19 percent since 2008, according to the Publisher's
Information Bureau.
In 2010, Steve Forbes and his brother Tim Forbes stepped down
on the business side to make way for Perlis to become CEO and
the first-ever outside executive to run the company. Steve
Forbes remained editor in chief and chairman of the company and
still writes a column.
About three years ago, Forbes reinvented itself as a web
destination when it acquired a startup called True/Slant founded
by Lewis D'Vorkin. It unveiled a new model focused on
contributors, featuring more opinion pieces alongside news that
gave prominence to non-journalists. Like many magazines, it has
also built up a conference business.
Forbes Media now maintains that of total ad revenues, digital
ad revenues now make up about 55 percent versus print at 45
percent.
"They became much more a creature of the web and learned how
to master the web in ways other publishers haven't," said
Outsell news industry analyst Ken Doctor.
While Forbes has seen some online success, Kreisky, the
consultant, said "they've been struggling to establish a
sustainable digital model as have most magazines" and noted that
it has many competitors.