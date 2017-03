(Corrects headline to insert word "fiscal")

June 12 June 12 Forbes & Manhattan Coal Corp : * Says total run of mine production (rom) for the first quarter of fiscal 2014 was 447,000 tonnes * Says total sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2014 was 261,000 tonnes * In first quarter of fiscal 2014, co exported 142,000 tonnes, a 108% increase over the fourth quarter of fiscal 2013 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage (Reporting by Pallavi Ail in Bangalore,)