(Follows alert)
Oct 18 Forbes & Manhattan Coal Corp's
second-quarter revenue jumped 80 percent sequentially on strong
export sales.
For the June-August period, the South Africa-focused coal
miner -- which has two mines Aviemore and Magdalena -- reported
revenue of C$35.2 million.
Last month, the company said export sales in the quarter had
more than doubled sequentially to 192,400 tonnes of coal, helped
by higher production at its Aviemore anthracite.
Toronto, Ontario-based Forbes, which mines for bituminous
and anthracite coal from mines in the Klipriver coalfield in
South Africa, said commissioning of the second phase of
expansion at Magdalena is on track for the third quarter.
Shares of the company closed at C$2.00 on Monday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by
Supriya Kurane)