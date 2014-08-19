FOREX-Dollar loses more ground; yen up on safe-haven demand
* Sterling surges after higher inflation print (Updates yen move, U.S. stocks close)
Aug 19 Forbo Holding AG : * Says reported net sales of CHF 603.0 million in the first half of 2014
(prior-year period: CHF 592.5 million) * Says reported double-digit increase in H1 EBIT, which rose by 12.2% to CHF
65.3 million (prior-year period, restated: CHF 58.2 million) * Says H1 EBIT margin also improved significantly to 10.8% (prior-year period,
restated: 9.8%). * Says H1 profit from continuing operations of CHF 53.6 million (prior-year
period, restated: CHF 47.8 million), increase of 12.1% * Says outlook for 2014 confirmed * Says expects slight increase in net sales for full 2014 * Says expects for 2014 again somewhat higher group profit from continuing
operations compared with the previous year * Source text for Eikon [bit.ly/1pXiBJy] * Further company coverage
* Sterling surges after higher inflation print (Updates yen move, U.S. stocks close)
ZURICH, March 21 Credit Suisse will say as soon as possible whether it will go ahead with plans to float a minority stake of its Swiss bank, Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam told Swiss paper Finanz und Wirtschaft, adding the bank still needs more capital.
* Sterling surges after higher inflation print (Updates prices, adds quote)