UPDATE 6-Shareholders urge Akzo to negotiate with suitor PPG
* Akzo refusal cites jobs losses, differing corporate culture (Updates after interview with CEO)
PALO ALTO, Calif., June 23 Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday that it will expand driver-assisted technologies across its global vehicle lineup within five years.
Ford, which is increasing its presence in Silicon Valley, said it will appoint 29-year Ford veteran Randy Visintainer as director of autonomous vehicle development.
Ford's moves come as rival automakers are also accelerating efforts to put advanced safety features and autonomous driving technology into production by 2020.
(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Palo Alto, California; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Akzo refusal cites jobs losses, differing corporate culture (Updates after interview with CEO)
March 22 No meetings are planned between management and striking workers at Noranda Income Fund's zinc refinery in Quebec, the second biggest in North America, a union official said on Wednesday, as the work stoppage dragged through a sixth week.
WASHINGTON/OSLO, March 22 The United States remains committed to the "principles and goals" of the global transparency initiative to fight corruption in managing revenues from oil, gas and mineral extraction, it said on Wednesday.