PALO ALTO, Calif., June 23 Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday that it will expand driver-assisted technologies across its global vehicle lineup within five years.

Ford, which is increasing its presence in Silicon Valley, said it will appoint 29-year Ford veteran Randy Visintainer as director of autonomous vehicle development.

Ford's moves come as rival automakers are also accelerating efforts to put advanced safety features and autonomous driving technology into production by 2020.

