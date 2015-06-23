(Adds detail on self-driving cars, competitors, other new
technologies)
By Paul Lienert and Bernie Woodall
PALO ALTO, Calif./DETROIT, June 23 Ford Motor Co
is joining other global automakers in stepping up efforts
to roll out self-driving cars, company executives said on
Tuesday.
The U.S. automaker will expand advanced safety technology,
including automatic braking, across its global vehicle lineup
over the next five years, they said. Such systems, the
precursors of fully autonomous vehicles, enable hands-free
operation of cars under certain conditions by automating such
basic functions as steering, braking and throttle.
Ford has lagged behind competitors, notably General Motors
Co, Volkswagen AG's Audi, Daimler AG's
Mercedes-Benz and Tesla Motors Inc, which
have all announced plans to begin offering semi-automated
driving systems over the next 18 months.
On Tuesday, Ford said it had created a global team to
develop self-driving vehicles, with 29-year company veteran
Randy Visintainer as director.
The move elevates a low-key research effort to a
higher-profile advanced engineering project, and signals Chief
Executive Mark Fields' intent to accelerate Ford's presence in
the area.
"During the next five years, we will move to migrate
driver-assist technologies across our product lineup (and)
continue to increase automated driving capability," Raj Nair,
Ford's global product development chief, said Tuesday in Palo
Alto, California.
Nair said the move is "another step closer to production" of
fully autonomous vehicles. He declined to say when such vehicles
would reach the market, but other companies have targeted 2020.
Much of the engineering development work will take place at
Ford's recently opened research and innovation center in Palo
Alto in northern California's Silicon Valley, where the company
expects to have 125 employees by year-end.
More than a dozen global automakers and suppliers have
teamed up with tech startups and established companies in the
area to develop advanced safety and self-driving systems.
Automatic braking and pedestrian detection, which are
available on Ford's Mondeo sedan in Europe, will debut next year
on one of its U.S. vehicles and in most Ford products globally
by 2019.
A key supplier of pedestrian-detection technology is
Mobileye NV, which is working with Ford, GM, Tesla and
other automakers to bring such advanced safety systems to
market.
A study issued on Tuesday by AlixPartners on autonomous
driving noted that the automotive industry is in the second
phase of "advanced driver assistance systems," or ADAS.
ADAS began in 2000 with phase one, which included the
introduction by several companies of adaptive cruise control,
which automatically regulates speed. The current phase includes
active lane-keeping and emergency braking that require no driver
input.
Ford said its advanced engineering efforts extend well
beyond self-driving vehicles. Executives on Tuesday announced
breakthroughs in high-speed, three-dimensional printing of
prototype parts, in partnership with Silicon Valley-based
Carbon3D, as well as the extension of the MyFord Mobile app to
wearables, including Apple Watch and Android Wear.
The latter app will enable owners of Ford hybrid and
electric cars to remotely check such functions as driving range
and battery charge.
