DETROIT Oct 4 Ford Motor Co launched a
marketing campaign on Thursday touting its new C-Max hybrid
crossover as more powerful and fuel efficient than Toyota Motor
Co's Prius v, the larger, four-door model.
Hybrid sales account for about 3 percent of the U.S. auto
market, but about one in three car shoppers say they will
consider buying a hybrid. Ford is betting the C-Max's features,
such as its 47 miles per gallon fuel economy, will encourage
shoppers, who are on the fence to buy a hybrid.
"If 30 percent of people consider a hybrid, but it's less
than 5 percent of the industry what that tells us is that
there's an unmet need," Matt VanDyke, director of Ford's U.S.
marketing communications. "What people are seeing is that they
go test drive a competitive product and they find out that they
have to make sacrifices that they're not willing to make. They
can't pass the semi on the highway. They don't feel comfortable
entering an onramp."
The second-largest U.S. automaker says its new C-Max gets
seven miles per gallon more than the Prius v and has 188
horsepower compared to the 134 horsepower in the Prius v. The
C-Max's base price is also about $1,300 less.
But in its ad campaign for the C-Max, Ford took care not to
disparage Prius owners, who tend to be staunchly loyal to their
cars.
Instead, the company tried to strike a whimsical tone with
its TV advertisements, inspired by a 1970s Italian animated
children's series called "La Linea." The series was also popular
in the United States in the 1980s.
Additionally, Ford is promoting the C-Max online through a
series of videos called "The Hybrid Games", a riff on the
popular young adult novels and blockbuster movie, "The Hunger
Games."
"When people consider hybrids, Prius is on the shopping list
and we know that," said VanDyke. "We really want to establish
C-Max as an alternative."
Ford has made improving fuel economy one of the central
pillars of its business strategy and has been vocal about its
desire to challenge Toyota's reputation for fuel economy.
To do this, Ford is accelerating development of its hybrid
and electric vehicles by bringing the design and production of
key components in-house. The C-Max is a model that Ford brought
from Europe, which allowed the automaker to cut down on
development costs.
The five-passenger, crossover C-Max will also be offered as
the company's first plug-in hybrid, to debut later this year.
Later, Ford will have plug-in hybrid versions of the Fusion
sedan and the Lincoln MKZ sedan. So far, Ford has sold nearly
1,000 C-Max hybrids in the United States. Pricing of the C-Max
hybrid will be $25,995, including shipping charges, Ford said.