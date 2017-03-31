Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
DETROIT, March 31 Ford Motor Co chief executive Mark Fields' salary, bonus and stock awards rose 8 percent to around $18.8 million in 2016, a year in which the company's full-year pre-tax profit dipped slightly from the previous year's record high, the company said on Friday.
Including pensions and perks, Fields made $22.1 million, up nearly 19 percent from $18.6 million. His pension award nearly $2 million higher in 2016 than in the previous year. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
WASHINGTON, June 14 A U.S. Justice Department lawyer said at a court hearing Wednesday it could take "weeks or months" before regulators decide whether to approval a software fix for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV diesel vehicles.
BERLIN, June 14 Germany's federal government is against individual states and cities banning cars with diesel engines to reduce pollution, a transport ministry spokesman said on Wednesday following reports that local authorities in Munich are considering such a step.