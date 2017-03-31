DETROIT, March 31 Ford Motor Co chief executive Mark Fields' salary, bonus and stock awards rose 8 percent to around $18.8 million in 2016, a year in which the company's full-year pre-tax profit dipped slightly from the previous year's record high, the company said on Friday.

Including pensions and perks, Fields made $22.1 million, up nearly 19 percent from $18.6 million. His pension award nearly $2 million higher in 2016 than in the previous year. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)