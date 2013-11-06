BRIEF-Jones Energy says declares special stock dividend
* Jones Energy Inc. declares special stock dividend and schedules 2016 fourth quarter and full-year earnings release and conference call
Nov 6 Ford Motor Co and its local partners in China sold a total 93,969 vehicles on a wholesale basis in October, an increase of 55 percent from a year earlier, the company said on Wednesday.
That compared with a 61 percent increase in September.
In the first 10 months of the year, sales by the Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker totaled 741,818 vehicles on a wholesale basis, up 52 percent from the same period last year.
Ford, whose sales have been boosted by hot demand for models such as Focus and Mondeo, has now overtaken its Japanese rival Toyota Motor Co, whose sales grew only 4.9 percent during the first 10 months to 719,200 units.
Ford partners with Chongqing ChangAn Automobile Co Ltd and Jiangling Motors Corp in making vehicles in the world's biggest automotive market.
* Five Star Quality Care Inc. announces fourth quarter and year end 2016 results and corporate name change to Five Star Senior Living Inc.
* Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial and operating results