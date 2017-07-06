Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
July 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
BEIJING, July 6 Ford Motor Co sales in China rose at the strongest pace this year in June with the U.S. automaker's top regional executive predicting strong single-digit growth for the auto sector overall in the third quarter.
Ford China sales increased 15 percent year-on-year in June to more than 100,000 vehicles.
Peter Fleet, Ford's Asia-Pacific chief, said in an interview he was "positive" and "optimistic" about the company's sales in China in the second half of the year. (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu and Jake Spring; Editing by Sunil Nair)
FRANKFURT, July 7 Innogy, Germany's biggest energy company, has set up a subsidiary in the U.S. state of California offering charging points for electric vehicles in competition with the top network ChargePoint.
July 7 Tesla Inc said current-quarter deliveries would include about 3,500 vehicles that were in transit to customers at the end of the second quarter, on a day the electric-car maker's first Model 3 rolls off the assembly line.