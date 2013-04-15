METALS-London copper steadies as demand view supports
* Strike continues at Noranda zinc processing plant in Canada
SHANGHAI, April 15 Ford Motor Co wants to double its share of the Chinese passenger car market in the next three years.
Ford Asian chief Dave Schoch said on Monday the U.S. automaker wants to double its share of the market in China, the world's largest auto market, to 6 percent by 2015 from 3 percent last year.
He told reporters that Ford also is planning for annual economic growth in China of 7.5 percent over the next five years.
* Strike continues at Noranda zinc processing plant in Canada
LONDON, March 1 Britain has sidelined the minister responsible for financial services from addressing the impact on the sector of leaving the EU, a shakeup that a senior bank executive called a "vote of no confidence" in the industry's main government contact.
* FY fully diluted fair value NAV per share $20.01 versus $19.08 year ago