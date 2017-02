BEIJING, Sept 6 Ford Motor said on Tuesday it had shipped 34,916 vehicles to dealers in August, down 7 percent from a year earlier, marking its first monthly decline so far this year.

In the first eight months, sales came to 341,746 vehicles in China, up 11 percent year on year, it said in a statement.

China's once-sizzling auto market has slowed down since the beginning of the year after Beijing stripped away its incentive policies.

(Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills)