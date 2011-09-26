(Adds comment from Ford spokesman)
By Fang Yan and Ken Wills
BEIJING, Sept 26 A Ford Motor executive
said China's car market would likely grow 5-6 percent this year,
at the low end of previous guidance from the U.S. carmaker,
after the government removed most of its policy incentives.
"What we said going into the year was that we thought China
would grow 5-10 percent. We said that back in December and in
fact it is quite closer to 5 percent," Joe Hinrichs, president
of Ford's Asia and Africa operations, told reporters on Monday.
Sales of passenger cars might pick up a little in the fourth
quarter as typically happens in China, but full-year growth
would still be around the 5-6 percent range, said Hinrichs.
Hinrichs's comments were at odds with those of Ford
spokesman Trevor Hale who later said that Ford retained its
full-year forecast for China's car market and added that Ford
expected its own sales to outpace the broader market .
"Our forecast for the industry and for passenger cars in
China is 5 to 10 percent for the year, and for Ford it is
slightly above that," Hale said.
In his comments, Hinrichs did not offer a projection of
Ford's own sales growth for the year, but Ford's sales fell 7.2
percent in the first eight months from a year ago, largely due
to weak demand in the commercial vehicle segment, while the
overall market grew 3.3 percent.
China's overall vehicle market sizzled in 2010 with 18
million units sold. But it has now reverted to a more subdued
growth pattern after the government ended tax incentives for
small car sales and subsidies for van buyers in rural areas.
From January to August, passenger car sales climbed merely 6
percent, after jumping 33 percent and 52 percent, respectively,
in 2010 and 2011. Commercial vehicle sales were hit especially
hard, with sales down 4.8 percent.
Ford makes Focus, Mondeo, X-Max and Fiesta models in China
in partnership with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co
and Mazda Motor . Ford lags General Motors and
Volkswagen AG which came to the country earlier.
In April, Ford unveiled an aggressive plan to bring 15 new
vehicles, double its dealerships from 340 and add 1,200 new jobs
in China by 2015.
That, according to Will Periam, strategy director for Ford's
Asia Pacific and Africa operations, would enable the company to
compete in about 50 percent of the overall market segments in
China, up sharply from 22 percent currently.
Some of the new models, including the upgraded Focus, will
go into production from 2012 at a $490 million new factory in
the southwestern Chinese city of Chongqing.
Ford and Hyundai Motor are the only major global
auto makers that do not have a luxury brand among their
offerings in China.
There is no timetable for Ford to bring its Lincoln model to
China while its current focus is to revitalise the vintage brand
in the United States, said its chief executive, Alan Mulally.
There is also no specific plan for China sales of its
plug-in hybrid crossover vehicle C-MAX Energi, which it will
roll out in Canada and the United States in the first half of
next year, Mulally said during a visit to China to break ground
for the automaker's $350 new transmission plant.
Beijing has declared the electric vehicle industry a top
priority, earmarking $1.5 billion a year for the next 10 years
to transform the country into one of the leading producers of
clean vehicles.
But customers so far remain unimpressed by the high cost,
limited range and lack of charging infrastructure for the
vehicles.
Still, Nissan Motor is committed to selling its
locally made electric Venucia in China in 2015, joining the
likes of GM, Volkswagen and Daimler (DAIGn.DE) to explore
alternative energy opportunities in the country.
(Editing by David Cowell)