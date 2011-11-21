GUANGZHOU, China Nov 21 Ford Motor
is bringing 20 new engines and transmissions to China by 2015 as
it moves to upgrade its entire powertrain portfolio in the
world's biggest auto market.
The new products, including an all-new 1.0-litre EcoBoost
engine, will support Ford's plan to introduce 15 new vehicles in
China during the period and improve the fuel economy of its
fleet by more than 20 percent, it said in a statement.
Global automakers are developing more advanced powertrains
and shaving weight from their vehicles to meet tightening
standards regarding fuel economy.
Derrick Kuzak, Ford's head of product development, had
called EcoBoost the "centerpiece" of Ford's fuel economy
efforts.
By 2013, the U.S. automaker plans to produce 1.5 million
EcoBoost engines per year globally, with nearly 80 percent of
its vehicles using the EcoBoost technology.
Ford makes Fiesta, Focus, Mondeo and other sedans in China
in a three-way tie-up with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd
and Mazda Motor Corp. It also holds 30
percent of light commercial vehicle producer Jiangling Motors
Corp, which makes Ford Transit vans.
(Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)