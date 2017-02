BEIJING Dec 6 Ford Motor said on Tuesday it had moved 470,152 vehicles to dealers in the first 11 months, up 7 percent from a year earlier.

Delivery of Ford brand cars by its venture with Chongqing Changan Mazda Motor was up 6 percent to 289,870 units during the period, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills)