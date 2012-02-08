BEIJING Feb 8 Ford Motor said on Wednesday it sold 30,976 vehicles in China in January, down 41.9 percent from a year earlier as auto dealers closed during the Lunar New Year festival.

Delivery of Ford brand vehicles made at its three-way tie-up with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co and Mazda Motor Corp declined 42.6 percent to 18,324 vehicles, it said. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)