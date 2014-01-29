SHANGHAI Jan 29 Ford Motor Co will recall
13,493 imported Edge SUVs in China on a possible fuel system
leak that could lead to a fire, China's quality watchdog said.
The 2.0-litre SUVs, produced between Sept. 2, 2010 and April
25, 2013, will be recalled starting Feb. 21, China's General
Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine
said in a statement posted on its website late on Tuesday.
A China-based spokesman confirmed the recall and said the
company had no further comment to make.
The announcement came just a month after a Ford China joint
venture recalled close to 81,000 of its Kuga crossovers over a
steering part problem.
The quality watchdog said that a substandard fuel pulsation
damper in Edge SUVs may crack and potentially lead to fuel
leakage and possibly cause fire.