SHANGHAI, March 6 Ford Motor Co and its
Chinese joint ventures sold 73,040 vehicles in China in
February, up 67 percent from a year earlier, the U.S. automaker
said on Thursday.
That follows a 53 percent year-on-year jump in January and
35 percent rise in December.
The company's sales in the first two months of the year came
to 167,506 cars, up 59 percent from the same period a year
earlier. ,
Ford's China sales is bolstered by continued strong demand
for its Ford Focus, the best-selling nameplate in the country
last year, as well as its Ford Mondeo.
Ford makes vehicles in China in partnership with Chongqing
Changan Automobile Co Ltd and Jiangling Motors Corp
.