CHENGDU Oct 11 Ford Motor said on Tuesday it had shipped 385,957 vehicles in China in the first nine months, up 10 percent from a year earlier.

Delivery of Ford brand passenger cars came to 28,669 units in September, up 40 percent from the previous month, it said in a statement.

Ford operates a car venture in China in partnership with Chongqing Changan Automobile and Mazda . It also holds a 30 percent stake in major Chinese light commercial vehicle maker Jiangling .

(Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills)