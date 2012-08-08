BEIJING Aug 8 Jiangling Motors Corp
, a major Chinese light commercial vehicle maker
partly owned by Ford Motor, intends to expand into the
country's heavy-truck business by taking over Taiyuan Changan
Heavy Truck Co.
China is the world's largest market for heavy trucks with
nearly 1 million units sold last year, Ford said, more than
North America, Europe and South America combined.
Jiangling plans to acquire the company from China Changan
Automobile and China South Industries Group Corp, Ford said on
Wednesday. Both of Taiyuan's previous owners are affiliated with
Chongqing Changan Automobile Co, Ford's carmaking
partner in China.
Ford did not disclose the value of the deal, which requires
Chinese government approval. Taiyuan Changan's website says it
is capable of producing 50,000 vehicles a year.
Jiangling, 30 percent owned by Ford, currently makes light
commercial vehicles and SUVs, including the Ford Transit van. It
sold 194,588 vehicles in 2011, up 9 percent from a year earlier,
bringing in revenue of 17.5 billion yuan ($2.75 billion), Ford
said.
Jiangling and Japan's Isuzu Motors said on Tuesday
they were setting up two joint ventures to produce engines and
light trucks.
($1 = 6.3664 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Fang Yan and Don Durfee; Editing by Matt
Driskill)