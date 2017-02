BEIJING Jan 9 Ford Motor said on Monday it had shipped 519,390 vehicles to dealers in China in 2011, up 7 percent from a year earlier.

Deliveries came to 49,238 in December, up 10 percent from the year-ago level, it said in a statement.

Ford makes Fiesta, Focus, Mondeo and other sedans in China in a three-way tie-up with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd and Japan's Mazda Motor Corp. It also holds 30 percent of Jiangling Motors Corp, which makes Ford's Transit vans. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills)