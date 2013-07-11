MUMBAI, July 11 Ford Motor Co is recalling
the diesel version of its newly launched EcoSport compact sports
utility vehicle (SUV) in India to fix a potential problem with
the glow plug module, which is used to help in starting diesel
engines.
"As a part of routine checks, we discovered a potential
concern with EcoSport diesel variants related to the glow plug
module which requires relocating the module," the company said
in a statement.
No accidents or injuries have been reported related to the
issue, it added.
Ford started selling the EcoSport in India last month with a
starting price of 559,000 rupees ($9,400), and reported a 14
percent rise in June sales in the country thanks to the
mini-SUV.
Separately, it said 972 vehicles had been affected by the
recall.