May 9 Ford Motor Co will more than triple
European production of vehicles made with its turbocharged
engine by 2015 as emission standards grow stricter in the
region.
By 2015, Ford said, it expects to build 480,000 vehicles a
year with its "EcoBoost" engine, which, according to the
company, can provide up to a 15 percent reduction in carbon
dioxide emissions. In 2011, Ford built 141,000 vehicles with
this engine.
Ford will also expand the number of models available with
the engine to 10 from the current five by 2015.
The automaker has made fuel economy the focus of its vehicle
strategy as oil prices rise, and U.S. and European standards for
fuel economy and emissions tighten. The EcoBoost engine will
play a key role in helping Ford meet those standards.
The European Union wants emissions from new cars to fall, on
average, to 130 grams of CO2 per kilometer by 2015. That would
be nearly a 20 percent reduction from the EU's 2006 target of
161.3 grams.
The automaker expects that by 2015, more than half of its
cars sold in Europe will be equipped with the engine.
In all, Ford expects to make 1.3 million European cars with
EcoBoost from 2012 to 2015. More than half of them, 800,000,
will be outfitted with a small 1.0-liter engine made in
factories in Romania and Germany. Other options are a 1.6 liter
variant and a 2.0 liter engine.
Last year, Ford lost $27 million in Europe, where car sales
are declining in the face of rising unemployment and economic
uncertainty. Ford expects to lose between $500 million and $600
million in Europe this year.
