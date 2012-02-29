* Ford could lose $500 mln-$600 mln in Europe due to weak
auto sales
* Overall financial outlook for company unchanged
* Rate of Europe losses in Q1 to be on par with Q4 results
By Deepa Seetharaman
DETROIT, Feb 29 Ford Motor Co may
lose between $500 million and $600 million this year in Europe,
where auto sales are heading toward the low end of the company's
forecast, Chief Financial Officer Lewis Booth said on Wednesday.
The second-largest U.S. automaker had projected 2012
industry sales between 14 million and 15 million in Europe, down
from 15.3 million vehicles in 2011.
"We think Europe is much more likely now to be at the bottom
end of the scale," Booth told reporters at Ford's global
headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan. If that happens, Ford is
likely to lose between $500 million and $600 million in the
region this year, he said.
Europe's debt crisis has depressed demand for new vehicles
in the 19 markets Ford tracks in the region, where automakers
had already been contending with overcapacity, paper-thin
margins and tough price competition.
Still, Ford is confident it will meet its overall financial
outlook for the year, helped by strong results in North America.
"We feel okay about the guidance we've given for the total
company," Booth said.
Ford lost $190 million in the fourth quarter in Europe.
Booth said he expected the rate of losses there to be similar or
slightly worse in the first quarter of 2012.
After that, he said, Ford expects the rate to improve as it
begins to introduce new vehicles to the marketplace.
(Reporting By Deepa Seetharaman)