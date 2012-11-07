US STOCKS-Wall St treads water ahead of Trump's Tuesday speech
* Indexes down: Dow 0.04 pct, S&P 0.01 pct, Nasdaq flat (Updates to early afternoon)
BERLIN Nov 7 Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Alan Mulally said on Wednesday that the U.S. car maker will "continue to monitor" the situation in European auto markets to gauge whether further restructuring moves might become necessary.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.04 pct, S&P 0.01 pct, Nasdaq flat (Updates to early afternoon)
MOSCOW, Feb 27 Russia is proposing the creation of an OPEC-like organisation for the global aluminium industry, TASS news agency quoted Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov as saying on Monday.
BERLIN, Feb 27 Daimler has appointed the head of its North American trucks division to run group-wide truck operations, replacing departed chief Wolfgang Bernhard, the carmaker said on Monday.