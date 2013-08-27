FRANKFURT Aug 27 Ford Motor Co's European
chief Stephen Odell expects the European car market could take
five to six years to recover, the executive was quoted as saying
by a German newspaper.
"There are indications, that an end of the decline may come
in the second half of this year. However, a recovery of the
market, we estimate, will take at least five to six years,"
Odell was quoted as saying by Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
He said Ford maintained its sales forecast of 13.5 million
vehicles in 19 western European nations for this year, far below
2007 levels when 18 million vehicles were sold.
Odell said he still expected to lose $1.8 billion in Europe.
In October last year, Ford said it would close three plants
and cut 6,200 jobs in Europe by 2014.
Odell said he did not expect any additional restructuring
measures. "But we continue to keep production in balance with
demand," he said.