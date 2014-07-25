DETROIT, July 25 A 43-year-old former Ford Motor
Co engineer is being investigated by the FBI after
listening devices were found in meeting rooms at company
offices, the Detroit News reported on Friday.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted a search at
offices of the No. 2 U.S. automaker on July 11 and seized
listening devices, computers and financial records, according to
search warrants obtained by the newspaper.
The search came three weeks after the FBI raided the
suburban Detroit home of Sharon Leach, a Ford mechanical
engineer who was fired after company security found listening
devices planted in meeting rooms, the newspaper said. Leach had
worked at Ford for 17 years.
No charges have been filed against Leach, the paper said.
Leach's attorney Marshall Tauber could not immediately be
reached for comment.
Ford spokeswoman Susan Krusel said, "Ford and the FBI are
working together on a joint investigation involving a former
employee. As this is an ongoing investigation, we are not able
to provide additional details."
Leach placed the devices under tables in meeting rooms to
enable her to transcribe what was said, the paper cited Tauber
as saying.
The devices were not installed in rooms where the company's
board of directors would meet, the report said.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Bernadette Baum)