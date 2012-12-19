DETROIT Dec 18 Ford Motor Co is not
experiencing a hit to its auto sales as a result of a recent
spate of safety recalls, Chief Operating Officer Mark Fields
said.
"I think overall our sales are doing well," Fields told
reporters on Tuesday, adding that consumers have a good
perception of the quality of Ford products.
"But we also understand that's a very precious thing and
we're working very hard every day to deliver that quality
commitment to our costumers," said Fields.
Last week, Ford issued the fourth recall on its 2013 Escape
crossover since July. The most recent recall was for increased
risk of an engine fire due to a software glitch in the cooling
system of the Escape as well as the midsize Fusion sedan.
On Dec. 10, the same day as the Escape and Fusion recall,
the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said it would
investigate claims by Consumer Reports magazine that Ford's
hybrid models of the Fusion and C-Max crossover fell well short
of the official fuel economy rating of 47 miles per gallon.
Fields spoke with reporters after an event in Detroit where
Fields and Detroit Mayor Dave Bing announced a $10 million
program Ford is to fund to create a community center, youth
recreation and summer camp and support for education and summer
job programs.
Ford's 2103 Escape launched in July. Fields defended Ford's
response to the safety recalls.
"I think on the Escape launch, we've had a few issues," said
Fields. "Our approach to any of our issues were very proactive -
we go out and fix it for our costumers."
Fields said December sales were going well, but he declined
to offer an estimate of this month's sales.
Ford sales in November rose 6.4 percent from the previous
November.
Ford's 2012 sales through November were up 5 percent at 2.03
million new vehicles, for a 15.5 percent share of the U.S. auto
market, down from 16.8 percent market share at the same time in
2011, when sales for Japanese rivals Toyota Motor Corp
and Honda Motor Co were limited due to the earthquake
and tsunami in March 2011.
Ford is No. 2 in U.S. auto sales, behind market leader
General Motors Co.