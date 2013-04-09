April 9 Ford Motor Co said its Focus model
was the world's best-selling passenger car in 2012, boosted by
demand from China and the United States, citing data from
automotive consulting firm Polk.
The carmaker sold 1,020,410 Ford Focus compact cars last
year, it said on Tuesday. ()
More than one out of four Focus cars were sold in China,
with registrations in the world's biggest auto market up 51
percent, according to Polk.
Focus was launched in China in late March last year.
U.S. sales were up 40 percent in 2012, said the carmaker,
whose line-up also includes the popular F-Series pickup trucks.
The overall industry has posted annual sales increases in
the double digits since 2009, when it hit the worst annual sales
rate since World War Two, adjusted for population.