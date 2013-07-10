By Deepa Seetharaman
| DETROIT, July 10
DETROIT, July 10 Ford Motor Co. will
reduce the price of its 2014 Focus Electric compact car by 10
percent, the latest in a series of price cuts by major
automakers on their battery-powered cars.
The 2014 Focus Electric, which will reach dealerships in the
next few weeks, will have a starting price of $35,200, Ford
spokeswoman Amanda Zusman said. That is down $4,000 from the
$39,200 base price on the 2013 model.
The new price, which excludes government credits and other
charges, will keep Ford's first electric passenger car
"competitive" in the market, Zusman said.
Since the model's launch last year, Ford has built 2,517
Focus electric cars and sold about 1,593. During the first six
months of 2013, Ford sold 900 of the cars.
So far this year, General Motors Co. and Nissan Motor
Co. have also taken steps to make their electric and plug-in
cars more affordable as others pile into the segment with new
models.
Last month, GM announced it would offer incentives of up to
$5,000 on the Chevrolet Volt plug-in hybrid, which starts at
nearly $40,000 before federal and state tax credits.
Earlier this year, Nissan dropped the U.S. price of its 2013
Leaf electric vehicle by more than $6,000, bringing its base
price to below $30,000.
U.S. regulators are pressuring automakers to boost the fuel
economy of their lineups by 50 percent over the next dozen
years. But sales have struggled for a range of issues, including
a lack of charging infrastructure for plug-in vehicles.
Sales of electric and plug-in cars more than doubled during
the first six months of the year, according to hybridcars.com,
which tracks "green" car sales. But they accounted for less than
1 percent of overall U.S. auto sales.